Nice catch, Sage!
Four-year-old Attleboro resident Sage Nicholson may be young but that has not stopped her from making her mark in the world of fishing. Sage has been fishing since she was 6 months old, says her dad, Justin Nicholson, and she has won many kids’ fishing tournaments in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. That includes the recent kids’ fishing derby held by the Attleboro Elks Club. One of her catches, a 3-pound rainbow trout caught in Falls Pond in North Attleboro, is featured as a leading catch in the Youth Catch and Keep category of Mass. Wildlife’s Sportfishing Awards Program.
Contra dancing in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Country Dance Society will put on its monthly contra dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Sue Rosen will do the calling and live music will be provided by Bruce Rosen and Julie Metcalf. All ages are welcome and partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Everyone must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a KN-95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-$15.
Celebrate Pride in North
North Attleboro’s second annual Pride Festival is taking place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park. The festival will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and there will be live music, vendors, food trucks, fun activities and more. The event is in partnership with Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative. More info: NorthAttleboroPride@gmail.com or North Attleborough Pride Festival on Facebook.
Mansfield student receives scholarship
Lily Goulding, a graduate of Mansfield High School and rising senior at Ithaca College, is the recipient of the 2023 Mary Anderson Memorial $1,000 Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded by the Taunton Area Chapter of the American Association of University Women each year to a graduate of a Southeastern Massachusetts high school entering their sophomore, junior or senior years in college. They must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and a commitment to advancing gender equity and economic security. Goulding is pursuing a chemistry major with a minor in mathematics and plans to one day go into laboratory research. She is one of two female chemistry majors in her class at Ithaca.