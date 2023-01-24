‘Night at the Museum,’ Attleboro style
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues this week at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and will be previewing upcoming programs in its new speaker series, an Attleboro BigRead panel discussion to take place in February, a STEM Pilot program for middle school students and STEM “Make and Take” events, also in February. Admission to the museum is free. For more information call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com.
Pick your Jane Austen
Franklin Public Library, 118 Main St., will hold a free screening of a Jane Austen film adaptation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The screening is intended for teens and will be interactive, meaning attendees can select which Austen film they want to watch.
Author will discuss chronic illness
Mansfield Public Library will welcome local author Shayla Rose for an in-person talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Rose will discuss her book, “Stuck on the Sidelines: The Reality of Facing Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome,” based on her personal experience with chronic illness. The event is free. Registration is not required but is recommended to receive a courtesy email reminder. To register, call 508-261-7380 ext. 3 or visit mansfieldlibraryma.com. You can also contact Whitney K. Brown, reference/teen librarian, at 508-261-7380 or at wkbrown@sailsinc.org.
State cops plan sobriety checkpoint
State police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night into Friday, targeting impaired drivers in Bristol County. Vehicles will not be selected randomly during the traffic enforcement operation, which will operate during varied hours, police said.
Supporting innovation by local farmers
Applications are now open for the 2023 Technology, Innovation and Excellence Award presented annually by the Southeastern Massachusetts Agricultural Partnership. This award is presented to local farmers, fisheries and other food producers in Bristol, Plymouth and Norfolk counties. The prize money, ranging from $500 to $3,000, is intended to lower economic barriers to innovation. Proposals presented by farmers for innovative projects, lasting approximately 8 months, will be considered. Suggested topics include, but are not limited to, production improvements, pest management and new crop trials. Applications are due Feb. 1. Applicants will be notified Feb. 26 and contracts will be signed in mid-March, with projects expected to wrap up by Oct. 31. The application form, as well as further information about the award, including eligibility requirements, can be found online at semaponline.org/tieawards.