Night of family fun in Attleboro
A reminder that the Attleboro Recreation Department is hosting its ninth annual Family Fun Night on Friday, July 15. Rain date is Friday, July 22. The event starts with a family swim at Spatcher Memorial Pool, 79 North Ave. from 6:15 p.m. to dusk, where there will also be free pizza and popcorn. It will continue after sunset with a show by Henry the Juggler, a Massachusetts-based performer, at 7:30 p.m. at Hayward Field, 73 North Ave. At 8:30 p.m., there will be a showing of Disney’s “Aladdin” on the big screen, also at Hayward Field. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. The event is free and open to Attleboro residents. To reserve a spot, email Tim Killion, the recreation department program coordinator, at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us. Provide your name, address and number of attendees.
Pack a backpack for area youth
The seventh annual Hockomock-area YMCA backpack drive began this month, with a goal of providing 3,000 backpacks to area kids ages 4-18. The drive will continue through Aug. 12 with a special focus this year on alleviating hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Y is looking for donations of backpacks as well as school supplies, including colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks, highlighters, pencils, rulers, scissors, spiral notebooks and washable markers. Donations can be ordered online and delivered to the Y through their Amazon wish list, which can be found at a.co/jio5iSv, or dropped off at any Hockomock-area Y branch. Monetary donations are also appreciated. A $50 donation will cover the cost of one fully stocked backpack. To make a monetary donation, text HOCKYMCA to 56651 or visit hockymca.org/give. To sign up a child in need for a backpack in the fall, fill out the form at bit.ly/3yR7yN7.
Wrentham holds 50th Gym Show
June marked the 50th anniversary of a Wrentham tradition — the public schools’ Gym Show. Each year, fifth graders participate in a musical show which incorporates skills students learn in their physical education classes. The show was started in 1972 by Joe Carota, a physical education teacher, said Allan Cameron, the superintendent. “Although the routines and music have changed over the years, one thing has remained constant: how much the students love the Gym Show,” Cameron said. This year’s show took place on June 2. More information about the event can be found on Facebook, @wrenthampublicschools.