No need to scream for free ice cream in Attleboro
Attleboro’s Thompson Realty Group is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at their location at 272 County St. All attendees are welcome to a free ice cream cone or cup courtesy of Ben and Jerry’s. The event will also feature music, door prizes, yard games, a giant obstacle course and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable and unexpired food items, to donate to St. Vincent’s Food Pantry. To reserve free tickets, go to trg-homes.online/ice-cream-social.
Celebrates Dog Days of Summer
Celebrate all things canine at the Community Center of North Attleboro’s Dog Days of Summer event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the center, 104 North Washington St. All dogs are welcome. There will be artisans on hand selling animal-related arts and crafts; music; dog goodies; dog costume and tricks contests and more. Contests will be judged by representatives from the North Attleboro Animal Shelter. Not only that, but there will be photo opportunities with North Attleboro’s favorite pooch, Axel. The event is funded in part by the North Attleboro Cultural Council. For more info, contact Cindy O’Brien at 508-463-7876 or at naartsco@comcast.net.
APL hosts Back to School supply drive
The Attleboro Public Library is collecting donations of new and like-new school supplies for its Back to School supply drive. Suggested donations include notebooks, folders, pencils and colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, glue sticks, loose-leaf lined and graph paper and two-inch binders. Donations can be dropped off at the library, 74 North Main St., through Aug. 26. School supplies collected through this drive will be distributed to local families.
Scams college students should watch out for
As college students prepare for the start of the fall semester by paying tuition and buying school supplies, they should be careful to avoid scams. Scams to watch out for, according to the Better Business Bureau, include phishing emails claiming to be from a school’s financial department that are instead trying to steal personal information.
Other scams to watch out for include fake credit cards; too-good-to-be-true apartments; identity theft; scholarship and grant scams and more.
If you suspect you have been the victim of one of these or another kind of scam, report it at BBB.org/scamtracker.