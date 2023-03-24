Sheriff offers free self-defense training
The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office plans to offer free self-defense training classes for area residents in partnership with the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation. Officers trained in self-defense instruction will lead the classes. A soft-launch of the program on March 7 was successful, with the event filled to capacity and over 80 people on a waiting list, the sheriff’s office says. The first formal training event will take place in the coming weeks. Those interested should follow the sheriff’s office on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram under @NorfolkSheriff for up-to-date information on classes.
Psychic fair at SA Legion
The American Legion Auxiliary will present a psychic fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the American Legion Post, 437 Newport Ave., South Attleboro. Cost is $20 per reading. Proceeds will benefit veterans’ programs.
Celebrate Easter at Winslow Farm in Norton
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, will celebrate Easter with a series of fundraising events from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 2. Visitors can make their own bird feeders using provided materials and pine cones found at the farm. Beverages will be provided along with an Easter treat bag. Cost is $15 for ages 2-11 or $25 for ages 12 and up. Payment can be made by cash or check. An RSVP is required. Email deannawinslowfarm02766@gmail.com; indicate date attending and number in party.
D-R students undertaking a green initiative
Students at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School partnering with the non-profit Tree-Plenish for an environmental initiative. On April 29, students plan to plant 400 tree saplings at the five Dighton-Rehoboth schools to offset the school’s energy consumption from the past year. Local residents can support the event by having a sapling planted in their yard, free of charge. They can choose between Eastern redbud, flowering dogwood and sugar maple saplings. Deadline to order is March 29. Residents can also make a donation. Visit tpevents.org/school/3157 to do so or to place an order. Questions? Contact Karen Rose at krose@drregional.com.