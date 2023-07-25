Sheriff’s office nationally recognized
The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is the first sheriff’s office in the state to earn the Trilogy Agency Award from FBI-LEEDA, a national law enforcement training nonprofit. The award is given to law enforcement agencies whose entire command staff has completed FBI-LEEDA’s leadership training and earned the individual Trilogy Awards. Training can take months to even years to complete. While the sheriff’s office is the first in Massachusetts to receive the award, five police departments in the commonwealth have. Eighty-five agencies have been recognized nationwide.
Plainville library selling books
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library’s book sale continues this week with suspense and mystery selections on sale through Friday; romance, young adult, horror and science-fiction/fantasy from July 31-Aug. 4; and non-fiction from Aug. 7-11. Price is 50 cents for mass market books and $1 for trade/hardcover, CDs, DVDs and books-on-CDs. Cash only. There will be a $5 bag deal on the last day of each sale. An ongoing sale of children’s and adult books, bestsellers, books of gift-giving quality and high school summer reading books will also take place. Prices are $1-$5. The sales will be held at the library, 198 South St., during regular hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. More info: 508-695-1784.
Chance to dance, contra style
The Rehoboth Contra Dance Society’s monthly Fourth Friday contra dance will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. A brief lesson will take place starting at 7:15. Amy Larkin and Roberta Sutter will perform live music. Calling will be done by Rich Sbarbdella. All ages are welcome, partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Participants must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a KN-95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-15. Beginning next month, the COVID-19 policy will change to masks and vaccination optional but encouraged. More info: camillastreeter.hatch.one/rehobothcontradance.