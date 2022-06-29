Norfolk library has an unexpected visitor
On the morning of June 16, business-as-usual at the Norfolk Public Library was interrupted when a young patron informed library staff a squirrel had entered the building.
It took staff several hours to track down what was eventually revealed to be not a squirrel, but a chipmunk. Due to renovations of the building’s lobby, the library has had to keep an alternate entrance open for patrons, which is how the chipmunk got in.
“It was a very exciting part of our day,” said Sarah Ward, interim director at the library.
She added that, due to this year’s summer reading program being called Read Beyond the Beaten Path, library staff joked that the chipmunk wanted to participate in summer reading.
The chipmunk safely escaped the library after staff led it into a study room and through a cardboard tunnel constructed for that purpose.
Free meals for area youth this summer
The Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative is sponsoring three free meal sites for area kids this summer as part of Project Bread’s Summer Eats program, a partnership with the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that aims to provide free meals to children and teens through age 18.
Stop by Briggs Playground, 36 East St., Attleboro, Balfour Riverwalk on North Main Street, Attleboro or Norton Glen on Norton Glen Road, Norton at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday to pick-up meals. No ID or registration is required, but adults cannot pick up meals on kids’ behalf, a change from last year’s program. This year, there will also be fun activities for kids to participate in at each site.
The program will continue through Aug. 19. For more information about the statewide program, call 1-800-645-8333 or visit projectbread.org/summereats. For questions about the Attleboro sites, contact Pam Tarallo at 508-222-2933.
Selling flags for a good cause
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, Norton’s veterans services office is selling American flag yard signs to raise money for Wreaths Across America — Norton. The signs, which measure 12- by 18-inches, are available for $10 with the money raised going to support the nonprofit organization’s wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans’ graves. This year, Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Dec. 17. For more information or to schedule a time to pick-up a sign from the office, 70 East Main St., call 508-285-0274.