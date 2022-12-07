Norfolk police let their whiskers grow
Members of the Norfolk Police Department took part last month in “No Shave November” to support veterans and first responders and their mental health. Officers were able to forgo facial hair rules by donating an amount of their choosing to Scars and Stripes 1776, a mental health-focused nonprofit supporting individuals who have served the country or their communities. The initiative was organized by Officer Neil Nicholson and Sgt. Sam Webb and had raised $1,200 as of Nov. 23. The department plans to continue its partnership with Scars and Stripes next year as well as open up the initiative to donations from the community.
Free movie showings at Foxboro theater
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will host free showings of the classic holiday movie “White Christmas” at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are complimentary but required to attend. They can be reserved online at orpheum.org. The theater will host a series of free movie showings this holiday season, sponsored by Campos Homes. Next up: “Frozen 2” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Foxboro holiday lights contest
The Foxboro Jaycees are holding their third annual Holiday Lights Contest this month. Foxboro residents are invited to decorate the exteriors of their houses or businesses and compete to win in one of eight categories. There will be the “Bing Crosby” award for the most traditional, classic or old-fashioned display; the “Martha Stewart” award for a display elegant, low-key and tasteful; the “Over-the-Rainbow” award, which requires all colors of the rainbow be used; the “Toy Land” award, requiring the use of animatronics, air-inflated decorations or things that move; the “WOW Factor” award, given to the most creative or original display; the “Miracle on 34th Street” award for the best-decorated business; and the “Clark Griswold” award, presented to the most over-the-top display. There will also be a “People’s Choice” award. The public is invited to vote for a winner by emailing deco@foxborojaycees.org. Deadline to enter the contest is 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. To enter, email a name, street address, email address and phone number to deco@foxborojaycees.org. Judging will take place during the evenings from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21.