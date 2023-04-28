Norfolk police support autism awareness
Norfolk police are wearing their department’s first specialty patches to support autism awareness through the month of April, recognized nationally as Autism Awareness Month. The patches, which were developed by the Norfolk Police Association, will also be available for sale to the public. They cost $10, with all proceeds going to the Doug Flutie Foundation. Patches can be purchased from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the police station, 14 Sharon Ave, or email Katie Appel at kappel@norfolk.ma.us to arrange other purchase options.
Fair geared to families with young kids
A Family Literacy and Community Resource Fair for area families with young children is set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Attleboro High School, 1 Blue Pride Way. The fair will be presented by Project Connect and include local agencies such as preschools, Sturdy Hospital and the Attleboro Public Library. In addition to providing information to families, the fair will also include free literacy and STEM activities for ages 6 and younger, as well as prize drawings.
Celebrate trees in Attleboro
The Attleboro Land Trust will celebrate Arbor Day with a free family event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the rear of Finberg Field, 51 Bishop St., Attleboro. Programming includes a kids’ hike and scavenger hunt with prizes; a meet-and-greet with Woody, the talking tree; and trail walks at the nearby O’Donnell Nature Preserve. There will also be educational opportunities. Participants will receive a free sapling and ice cream coupons from Bliss Dairy, and be entered for a chance to win a tree from Cryan Landscape. Weather updates can be found at attleborolandtrust.org.
Fore the Kids Golf Tournament is set for May 25
Our Open Umbrella, a nonprofit supporting North Attleboro families and students, will host its Fore the Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 25, at the Wentworth Hills Country Club, 27 Bow St., Plainville. The event starts at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8. It will be followed by a lunch at 1 p.m. and an auction at 1:30. Advance registration is required by May 1. Go to birdease.com/golfforekids.