Falls Fire Barn Museum to host psychic fair Saturday
The Falls Fire Barn Museum, 100 Commonwealth Ave., North Attleboro, will host its biannual psychic fair fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will include mediums, angel and tarot card readers, animal communicators and more. Cost is $20 for a 15-minute reading, plus a $2 entrance fee.
Learn all about ice harvesting this weekend
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum will continue its Speaker Series with a presentation on ice harvesting from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. Betsey Dexter Dyer will discuss the practice of harvesting ice from ponds, with a focus on area water bodies. The presentation will also include a short film about ice harvesting on Coopers Pond in Attleboro, narrated by Fredrick Cooper. There is no cost to attend but donations are welcome. Contact the museum with any questions at 508-222-3918 or info@industrialmuseum.com.
Rodman Awards open for nominations
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center is accepting nominations for the 2023 Rodman Awards. The center invites you to nominate individuals or organizations for one of 11 award categories, including the Footloose Award for a heroic community leader and the Billy Elliot Award for expanding youth opportunities. For more information, including how to make a nomination, visit orpheum.org/the-rodman-awards.html. Deadline is Friday, March 31. Nominees will be recognized at a special event at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at MRPAC, 1 School St., Foxboro. Tickets for the event are available at mrpac.booktix.com/index.php.
Foxboro to honor Spanish-American War veterans
Foxboro has plans to honor town veterans of the 1898 Spanish-American War, says town historian Jack Authelet. The historical commission currently plans to recognize eight young men who volunteered to serve in the war: Charles Everdean, Fred W. Fletcher, George Hearn, Thomas J. Kelly, Joseph Kirby, Charles A. Krebs, Dr. Frank G. Lillyman and Roy T. Well. Their names will be cast in a bronze plaque to be mounted at Memorial Hall, accompanied with a short story about the war and Foxboro veterans. The plaque has yet to be cast, and members of the community are encouraged to come forward if they believe one of their ancestors also served in the war and should be recognized. “It was shocking to realize such a tribute did not exist for veterans of this conflict. It will be with a sense of pride we know we embrace all veterans, thanking them for their service,” Authelet said.