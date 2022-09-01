North teachers get school safety training
North Attleboro police officers and firefighters this week led town teachers through a safety training program specifically designed for schools. More than 700 North teachers attended the session, which addressed school lockdown procedures and violent intruder response.
ACT to hold ‘Christmas Carol’ auditions
Auditions for Attleboro Community Theater’s upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol” are scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 at ACT’s home in the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro. They will consist of reading from a provided script. A complete list of characters, including age descriptions, can be found at the theater’s Instagram page, @attleborocommunitytheatre. Roles will be combined as needed. The production runs Dec. 2-18.
Norton flea market looking for vendors
The Norton Historical Society is looking for vendors for its last two flea markets of the year, scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 1. Vendors selling such products as crafts, antiques, household items, tools, toys and more are welcome to reserve a space. Fee is $20 and will be collected day of. To reserve a space for either or both days, email nortonhistoricalsociety@verizon.net or call 508-285-7070. Reservations are not required. Markets will be held at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St.
Recycling day set in Foxboro
Electronic and Appliance Recycling Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the parking lot at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South St., Foxboro. Cost to recycle is as follows: small electronic items, including anything with a plug and others, such as tape players, typewriters and circuit boards $5; appliances, such as dishwashers, dryers, stoves and large microwaves, $20; small microwaves, $10; lawn mowers and other equipment, $20; snow blowers, $40; TVs and monitors, $20-40 each depending on size; ACs, dehumidifiers and small refrigerators, $20 and large refrigerators, $40; grills, $20; empty propane sets, $10 and weight sets, $10. Keyboards, car batteries, cables, wires and cell phones can all be recycled for free. Bicycles, old and new, can also be recycled free of cost. Pickup is available if the bikes cannot be brought to the parking lot. is coming up in Foxboro. Residents of all towns are welcome to participate.