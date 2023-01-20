North Attleboro Fire Dept. gets new wheels
A new ladder truck is rolling in North Attleboro. The $1.2 million vehicle does double duty, Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said. It also has the capability to serve as an engine truck and has its own water tank. The old ladder truck is 20 years old and will now serve as a backup to the new one, which was placed into service this month. It is kept at the Allen Avenue fire station and is expected to last about 15 years, according to the chief. “We would like to thank the town, town management and town council for their continued support of our department,” he said in a statement.
Norton firefighters in for a lot of Lobsta Love
The Hannon Foundation and award-winning chef Stephen Coe will be feeding first responders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Norton Fire Department, 70 East Main St. It’s part of the Feed the First Responders program founded during the pandemic and serving the South Coast and South Shore. Coe will bring his food truck, Lobsta Love, to Norton and cook for the firefighters. He’s best known for his victory against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network show “Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay.”
Trivia night to benefit King Philip hoop team
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe, 111 South St., Plainville, will host a trivia night Saturday to benefit the King Philip High School boys basketball team. The event starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:45. The evening will include music and food in addition to game-show style trivia, to be hosted Diary of a Wimpy Kid author and store owner Jeff Kinney. Tickets can be purchased at anunlikelystory.com/kp-trivia-fundraiser.
Seminar on home buying planned in Mansfield
The Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, which serves Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton, will host a seminar on home buying from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the chamber office, 280 School St., Mansfield. Topics will include becoming a homeowner, selecting a home, buying a home and the mortgage process. There will be a variety of speakers, representing Santoro Financial Group, Coastal1 Credit Union, MI-BOX Southern MA and Town Square Real Estate. The event is free to attend but registration is required. To register, contact 508-339-5655 or edirector@tritownchamber.org.