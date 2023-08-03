‘Ice Cream Challenge’ hits North
Frisbie’s Dairy Barn in North Attleboro is just one of a number of ice cream restaurants that have taken part in a recent challenge sweeping TikTok. In the “Ice Cream Challenge,” an employee is shown serving ice cream to a “customer” — the videos are often staged for TikTok — but delivers the wrong order. When the customer rejects it, the employee takes it and throws it directly at their coworker. “I loved the trend and thought it was perfect for Frisbie’s,” said social media manager Gianna Falzone. In a video posted to the official Frisbie’s TikTok account, Falzone can be seen getting hit in the face with a scoop of vanilla ice cream by coworker Tate Demond. Employees Erica Gutierrez and Ellie Maziarz also participated in the challenge.
Other area ice cream shops are familiar with the trend but don’t plan on participating in it. “I came across that once and I was like, ‘What is that? That’s terrible,’” said Mike Nuttall, the restaurant manager at Bliss Restaurant in Attleboro. “Definitely not participating in that here.”
Foxboro survey deadline extended
Foxboro residents have until Friday to complete the town’s 2023 Sidewalk Strategic Planning Survey, after the deadline was extended from its original date of July 28. The survey will influence future funding and planning of sidewalks and pedestrian transportation in town. It can be found online at foxboroughma.gov.
Watch out for QR parking scams
While helpful, the automatization of parking also carries new scam risks, according to the Better Business Bureau. The nonprofit, which runs a free Scam Tracker tool, says it has seen an influx of reports about a new parking scam involving fraudulent QR codes. Individuals may not realize that when they scan a QR code to pay for parking at a city parking meter or parking voucher machine, the code could be sending them to an unsafe site. Giving out payment information to that site could lead to future charges on your bank account. In order to avoid this scam, BBB advises you to pay for parking directly through parking meters instead of using QR codes, watch out for suspicious links, and look for evidence of tampering, for example fraudulent QR codes placed over legitimate ones. If you suspect that you have been the victim of a scam you can report it at BBB.org/scamtracker.