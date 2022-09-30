North police patches will help four causes
The North Attleboro Police Patrol Officers Association is selling patches to benefit town causes. There are four patches available, each helping a different charity. Purple patches will benefit New Hope Inc.; red patches, NAHS Special Olympics Unified Programs; green patches, the NAHS chapter of Active Minds; and camouflage patches, the veterans office for construction of an Iraq-Afghanistan war memorial. Patches cost $10 which can be paid by cash, check, Venmo or PayPal. To purchase, contact Kristine Crosman at kcrosman@nattleboro.com.
Golf for good on Monday
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County is holding its fifth annual “Eagles and Birdies for You ... Hope and Healing for Children” charity golf tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Proceeds from the tournament will support the organization, which serves area children and other individuals with intellectual disabilities who are the victims of abuse and associated trauma. Tournament registration is $175 per person and $750 for a foursome. It opens at 9 a.m. the day of the event and includes a light lunch, refreshments, giveaways on the course and a BBQ dinner. To become a tournament sponsor or donate an item to be auctioned or raffled, contact Lara Stone at 508-674-6111 or at lstone@jri.org.
Seekonk Save a Pet holds auction
Seekonk Save a Pet Society’s 35th annual charity auction begins Saturday. As in previous years, proceeds from the auction, which will take place online, go to the Seekonk Animal Shelter. Funds will help provide veterinary services such as heartworm treatment, leukemia testing, microchipping, rabies and other vaccinations, along with other necessary shelter services. Items will be available for auction through Friday night, Oct. 28. To view up-to-date information and access the auction site, visit seekonksaveapet.net or find the society on Facebook at Seekonk Save a Pet Society or Friends of Seekonk Animal Shelter.
The society will also be collecting donations for the auction through Saturday, Oct. 15. They can be dropped off at the donation bin at 150 Brook Drive, Seekonk or mailed to Save a Pet Society, P.O. Box 474, Seekonk. The society asks that donations include a note with the donator’s name and contact information.