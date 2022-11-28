North Attleboro Police Sgt. Denis Donovan gave his last roll call last week, retiring after serving 32 years as a police officer in the town. Donovan is a former Massachusetts correctional officer and an U.S. Army National Guard veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm in the first Gulf War. Donovan, who has been a sergeant since 2019, has also been a member of the police department’s honor guard and the firearms training unit for many years. He ended his last roll call with his customary maxim, telling his patrol officers to “take care of each other out there.” Meanwhile, the North Attleboro Police Department swore in it’s newest police officer, Connor McFaul. McFaul, who was sworn in Nov. 14, graduated from the police academy and hit the streets doing field training. Maybe someday he, too, will be conducting roll call like Donovan.
