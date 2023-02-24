North police selling autism awareness patches
The North Attleboro Police Patrol Officers Association is now accepting pre-sale orders for their autism awareness patches. Cost is $10. All proceeds will benefit Community Autism Resources, an organization that educates families and professionals about autism spectrum disorder. Reserve a patch now by emailing Kristine Crosman at kcrosman@nattleboro.com. Patches will be delivered by mail starting April 1. Starting then, they will also be available for purchase at the station, 102 South Washington St. The police are also selling patches to benefit mental health awareness, veterans, domestic violence awareness and Special Olympics.
Learn about finance with Y
The Hockomock Area YMCA will host a free workshop, “Better Money Habits,” from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St. presented by the Bank of America, topics will include banking basics and better financial safety. Preregistration is required. Register at bit.ly/bettermoneyhabits. For accommodations, contact Marget O’Brien at 617-990-4009 or at marget.m.obrien@bofa.co.
Help your heart, quit nicotine
February is American Heart Month, and the Southeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership encourages you to take care of your heart by quitting nicotine product use, including smoking or vaping. Smoking is the leading cause of heart disease, and while less is known about the effects of vaping on heart health, the partnership recommends quitting all nicotine products. It also reminds you that the state quit line for tobacco and other nicotine products, 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669), is available for free 24 hours a day, every day. The quit line is also available in Spanish at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA, and interpretative services are available in up to 200 languages. For more information, visit mass.gov/quitting or contact Colleen Kennedy-Mello at 774-473-5531 or ckennedy@sevenhills.org.
Scholarship opportunity for AHS seniors
The Epsilon chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa educational society invites Attleboro High School seniors to apply for its scholarship, which is intended for those who want to pursue a career in education. Students can find applications for the scholarship in the guidance department. Submission deadline is March 31.