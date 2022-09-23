Make a Splash helps North lifeguards
The folks at the World War II Memorial Pool in North Attleboro recently expressed their gratitude to Make A Splash, a child-focused water safety initiative developed by USA Swimming, in a post to the town’s official Facebook page. Thanks to funds raised through the initiative, 15 North Attleboro lifeguards will be given a check for $250 to offset the cost of becoming a lifeguard.
Craft show set for Oct. 1 in Mansfield
Mansfield’s Fall Arts and Crafts Show, organized by the town’s parks and recreation department, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on South Common, 6 Park Row. Rain date is Oct. 2. The show, which is free to the public, will include 50 crafters.
Jimmy Fund Walk is coming fast
The 34th annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk is taking place Sunday, Oct. 2. This event, the only organized walk allowed on the Boston Marathon course, takes place each year to support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Participants can choose from four distance options: 5K beginning at 1:45 p.m. the Dana-Farber Institute; 10K beginning from 10 a.m. to noon at the Boston College Newton campus; a half-marathon beginning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Wellesley High School; and a marathon beginning from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Hopkinton Middle School. All routes end at Copley Square, where there will be food, music and a speaking program. Routes will include refueling stations for walkers and motivational poster-sized photographs of patients at each mile and half-mile. Register to participate at danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?fr_id=1840&pg=entry. There will also be opportunities to register in-person at an early check-in from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Wellesley High School and at any start site the day of the race. All who register will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt. Minimum fundraising commitment is $300 plus a $30 registration fee for adults and $100 plus registration for those 18 and younger.
Norton Fire has a new website
The Norton Fire Department launched a new website this month. The website, nortonfire.com, gives citizens easy access to fire-related news, resources and permits such as the one for open burning. People can also connect with the department through the website and discover information on the latest department programs, such as S.A.F.E., which teaches fire safety to children and seniors.