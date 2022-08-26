New year, new hoops
Wednesday is the first day of classes at North Attleboro’s Falls Elementary School. This year, students will be greeted with something new — a pair of basketball hoops installed late last month. The hoops are open to both Falls students and the community. Their installation was a joint effort by the school district and the Falls’ Parent Teacher Organization, who purchased the hoops as part of their end-of-the-year project using donations and district-provided money. “Each and every one of our members work so hard to ensure our children can have safe, smart and fun school environments, so when the general public comes around to support a project like this it truly shows what kind of ‘slam dunk’ community, town and school system we have,” said Matthew Wise, the president of the PTO. Wise’s sons Gavin and Calvin are entering the third and second grades, respectively, at the school.
Cheerful car wash
The King Philip Regional High School cheer team is putting on a car wash from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the school bus loop, 201 Franklin St., Wrentham. All proceeds will directly benefit the team.
Holiday fairs
Holiday fair season is coming to the Attleboro area, and The Sun Chronicle will again be running its listing of fairs, bazaars and suppers put on by area churches and other non-profits. We will again be working with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, so if you are not on the list AAIC compiles and want to be on ours, send details of your event to kross@thesunchronicle.com. Include the name of the event, place, times, and any pertinent details of what visitors can expect. Items are subject to editing. Please submit by Monday, Aug. 29. We’ll publish the list sometime in September.
What’s your favorite book, teenagers?
Beginning next week, teens across the state can vote in the Massachusetts Teen Choice Book Award. Voting will be open to Massachusetts residents in grades 7 through 12 from Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Sept. 23. Teens can either vote for their favorite book online at mateenchoicebook.org/home, or do so in person at their local library. The full list of current nominees, which was curated by a committee of public librarians, school library media specialists and educators, is also available on the website. Award winners will be announced at the Massachusetts Library System’s Teen Summit in October.