The Mount showing Norton artist’s sculpture
Michael Cochran, a Norton artist who works as an adjunct associate professor of art history at Bridgewater State University, had one of his works featured in an exhibition at the Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox. The exhibition is SculptureNow’s 23rd annual large-scale, outdoor, juried exhibition. Cochran’s sculpture, titled “Dublin,” was selected for the presentation of art in nature. Its many influences include St. Peter’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland, American architect R. Buckminster Fuller, the Fibonacci sequence and Egyptian pyramids. The sculpture, along with 29 others selected for the exhibition, is on view at the Mount through Oct. 19.
Patriot Place to host Black Owned Bos. event
The New England Revolution and Black Owned Bos., a business services and consulting agency founded to support Black-owned businesses, are partnering to host the second annual Black Owned Bos. pop-up market at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the North Marketplace near CBS Sporting Club and Muse Paintbar. It will feature 12 area Black-owned businesses: Ankhara By Luciana Home Decor & Designs; After The Internet; Stinky’s Kittens & Doggies Too; Emerald City Plant Shop; ButtaH Beauty; ZMakesBeads; Moss By Cee; Sweet Glam; ND Designs; How to Be Human; House of Art and Craft; and Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies. The market is being held in celebration of National Black Business Month.
Following the market, at 7:30 p.m., the Revolution will take on D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. Also taking place the same day is an auction of Revolution match jerseys, with proceeds benefiting a local nonprofit, and a toiletries drive to support Hope & Comfort, a nonprofit providing essential hygiene products to local youth.
Free COVID tests kits available at Norton library
The Norton Public Library is offering free COVID-19 rapid test kits. The kits are first come, first served while supplies last. They will be good through January 2023. You can pick them up from front circulation staff at the library, 68 East Main St.