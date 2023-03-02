Norton sculpture models on display
Get a glimpse of three Norton High School students’ artistic talent at the town library, 68 East Main St. Seniors Siya Patel, Deven Becker and Chloe Shelton were assigned to make a cardboard model of their design for a public sculpture for the Norton Town Common. Patel’s sculpture, a large “N” wearing a hat and camera, was designed to honor former Norton Mayor Peter Wiggins. Members of the community are also invited to provide feedback on students’ work using QR codes on display along with the sculptures and artists’ statements.
Get vaxxed — and get a gift card, too
Local residents can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and receive a $75 gift card to a local retailer at a clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St. The first vaccine dose, second dose and boosters will be available for anyone 6 months old and up. ID and health insurance are not required. Gift cards will be available while supplies last. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult to receive one. Another clinic, part of the state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31 at City Hall. And, yes, gift cards will be part of the deal then, too.
Holistic fair in Attleboro
Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro, will host its first Holistic Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. (Rain date is March 11.) Vendors will be selling a variety of items including sage, pendulums, crystals, embroidered purses, handcrafted drums and stick -rattles, CBD products and more. There will also be skilled practitioners offering reiki and reflexology sessions and a variety of readings, including oracle, Tarot and more. A 15-minute reading or treatment is $20. Admission to the fair is $5. Refreshments will be available for sale also. Attendees are also invited to stop by the church thrift shop, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Celebrate Earth Day in North
North Attleboro’s Richards Memorial Library, in partnership with Neighborhood Forest, is celebrating Earth Day by providing 100 free tree saplings to children in the community. Register to receive a sapling, ranging from 6 to 12 inches, at tinyurl.com/3a2jawtp. Registration must be completed by Friday to receive one. Pick-up will take place at the library, 118 North Washington St., around April 20.