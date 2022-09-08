Norton Fire reports retirement, promotions
Norton select board members have approved the promotion of Fire Capt. Mike Wilson to deputy fire chief. Wilson replaces Benton Keene, who just retired after 47 years of service to the fire department. Lt. Chris Ferrera was named captain, taking the place of Wilson, and Firefighter Joshua Jorge was promoted to lieutenant, replacing Ferrera. A proclamation was issued to Keene for his lengthy service to the town.
Changes with Rehoboth Police
Rehoboth Deputy Police Chief Mark J. Rossi signed off Aug. 18, calling it a career after 34 years of service to the town. Sgt. Brian Ramos has been promoted as the new deputy police chief. His nomination by Police Chief James Trombetta was confirmed by selectmen last week.
Rehoboth museum training volunteers
The Carpenter Museum, 4 Locust Ave., Rehoboth. is holding a volunteer and docent training session from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday. No past experience is necessary. Participants will learn about various volunteering and docent opportunities at the Carpenter Museum, while receiving instruction in how to give a tour and engage visitors. They will also learn more about the museum itself through a tour and discussion of some of its more interesting stories. Those interested should contact Chelsea Johnston at 508-252-3031 or carpentermuseum@gmail.com.
History and tea in Dighton
The Dighton Historical Society is holding an afternoon tea/history lesson from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Friendship Hall, 2056 Elm St., Dighton. Anne Barrett, a historical lecturer and performer, will give her “Life Aboard a Whaling Ship” presentation, focusing on the life of Mary Chipman Lawrence, who spent three and a half years aboard a whaling ship in the mid-19th century. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the society’s Facebook page, under its name. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Araujo’s Farms, 1522 Williams St., Dighton; Dighton Public Library, 979 Somerset Ave.; and Daffodil’s Gift Shop, 1728 Williams St., Dighton. More information about Barrett and her programs is available at annebarrett.net.