Norton student awarded scholarship
The Norton Democratic Town Committee recently awarded a scholarship to Cameron Bratt, a Norton High School graduate. Bratt was presented with the scholarship by Bill Gouveia, a longtime former town official and Sun Chronicle columnist. During high school, Bratt was involved in community service through Norton Youth Soccer and events with the National Honor Society, of which he was a member. “I have known Cameron for four years…and have always been impressed with his leadership qualities, maturity, and integrity,” wrote Jennifer Proulx, a guidance counselor at Norton, in an email. Bratt plans to study international relations at American University.
North Attleboro market Wednesday
Downtown North Attleboro’s second weekly Farmer’s Market is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Veterans Park in front of town hall at 43 South Washington St. The market features farm fresh vegetables, flowers, baked goods, honey as well as handcrafted items from local artisans. A variety of food trucks and favorite tunes from Bob K the DJ will be featured every week. The weekly market will run through mid-September.
Environmental activist honored
Jennifer Aisha Loveland-Rose of Wrentham, a law student at Northeastern University, was recently recognized for environmental activism. Loveland-Rose was honored with the Youth Action Award by Clean Water Action, a national environmental grassroots organization, at their Massachusetts Annual Celebration last month. She received recognition for her work with Clean Air Taunton, supporting its effort to prevent the construction of a proposed sludge incinerator in that city.
Celebrate National Rivers Month
June is National Rivers Month, and the Friends of the Ten Mile River and Watershed is celebrating with a walk at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, starting at the boat launch on Riverfront Drive in Attleboro. You’ll then hoof it along the Riverwalk to Larson Woodland and back. Following the walk, there will be dinner and drinks at Briggs Corner Pizza. (Bring cash.) Registration is not required for the walk, however all interested in attending the after-celebration must register by the end of the day Thursday, June 15. Email tenmilefriends@gmail.com.