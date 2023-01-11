Learning to love the library in Norton
In a recent collaboration with the Norton Public Library, kindergarten students at Solmonese Elementary School made a number of special snowflake decorations currently on display at the library. The decorations were put up by teen volunteers with the aim of encouraging students to visit the library in person. Along with the decorations, each kindergarten class was asked to make their own books, which the library made to look like any other book at the library by laminating each one and giving it a barcode and spine label. Students who come into the library can practice finding books by asking to check out one of the ones they made themselves. “It’s great to get kids into the library at age 5, not only because that’s the first year they can get their own library card, but because we have the opportunity to help them become lifelong learners, engage with their interests, and connect with their community,” said Leah Labrecque, youth services librarian. Labrecque was responsible for coordinating the collaboration along with Solmonese teacher Amanda Weeden.
Volunteer to be an ombudsman
Bristol Elder Services, an area nonprofit, is seeking volunteers for its long-term care ombudsmen program. Ombudsmen assist residents by advocating for their rights and ensuring their needs and concerns are addressed. Volunteers through the Bristol Elder Services program will receive in-depth training and are expected to commit to visiting an assigned facility weekly for a minimum of one year. Interested individuals should contact John Ropiak, long-term care ombudsman program manager, at 774-627-1326 or john.ropiak@bristolelder.org. More information about the ombudsman program can be found at ltcombudsman.org/about/about-ombudsman.
New ice rink opens in Seekonk
A new, synthetic ice rink has opened to the public in Seekonk. The rink is at the town hall, 100 Peck St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skaters must obey the following rules to ensure rink safety: only ice skates can be worn on the rink; no roller skates, scooters, bikes, or other wheeled or motorized vehicles are permitted on the rink; no pets; and no food or beverages. Skaters skate at their own risk.