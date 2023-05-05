Norton High will stage ‘Band Geeks’
The Norton High School drama club is presenting its spring musical, “Band Geeks,” this weekend in the school auditorium. The show is directed by Norton teachers Colleen Jenkins, Alex Wright and Caroline Martell. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for students. They can be purchased ahead of time online via ShowTix4U, just search for Norton High School. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Area potters to sell wares
Potters Place Studio, 6 Merchant St., Sharon will hold an outdoor pottery sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (Rain date is Sunday.) The studio is a cooperative with members from many area towns. The theme of the sale is “Garden Party” and there will be an array of pottery including vases and Mother’s Day gifts. There will also be a table of pottery sold to benefit the Sharon Food Pantry. Admission is free. For more information, contact 508-668-0363 or info@PottersPlaceStudio.com, or visit PottersPlaceStudio.com.
Free birding walks offered
May is when lots of migratory birds return to the region for the summer, including many varieties of warblers. And to celebrate this, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island is holding free birding walks throughout the month at various locations, including Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. Walks will be held there from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday May 7, 14, 21 and 28. They are geared to teens and adults. Family-friendly walks, open to ages 6 and up, will be held at the refuge from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 and 27. All walks are free, but advance registration is required. For more details or to register, visit asri.org/calendar.
Relay team meeting Monday
Teams and individuals who are signed up for or planning to participate in the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro’s 25th anniversary event, scheduled for June 9-10 at Norton High School, are invited to attend a meeting at the high school at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8. Teams will be instructed on a number of new restrictions that are being implemented this year due to the new turf field. The relay serves most Sun Chronicle area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham, but interested people from any community are encouraged to attend. To form or join a team, or to volunteer for the relay, go to relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma.