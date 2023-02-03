Norton teen wins photo prize from Audubon
Norton resident Cailyn Buchanan, 16, was recently awarded a top honor in Mass. Audubon’s “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors” photography contest. Buchanan received the top prize in the competition’s Under-18 Mammals category. She captured her winning image, a feeding humpback whale framed by a flock of gulls, while on a whale watch in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary at the mouth of Massachusetts Bay. Buchanan received a $100 gift card that can be redeemed at a Mass. Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary. Contest categories included People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi. Participants entered in one of two age groups: 18-and-Older or Under-18. Buchanan, a sophomore at Norton High School, has been doing photography seriously for about 3 1/2 years. However, she says she has always had an interest in nature and photography. “When I originally started photography, I wasn’t expecting it to become something I would have this big an interest in,” Buchanan said. Now, she says she is seriously considering it as a future career or side career.
Psychic fundraiser Sunday in Attleboro
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children will hold a fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Attleboro. Lisa Powers, a spiritual medium and animal communicator, will present her program “Angel’s Touch.” Proceeds will benefit the Nicky O Foundation, a council initiative founded in memory of Nicky O’Neill, the youngest victim of the Station Nightclub fire. Funds raised through the foundation provide scholarships in the music and performing arts to young musicians and performers. Tickets are $40 and are available at councilforchildren.org.
Open auditions scheduled for area orchestra
The Bristol Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of Massachusetts is holding open auditions for new members this spring. Area singers ages 14 and above are invited to come try out for the group at one of two open rehearsals to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St., Attleboro. Regular rehearsals will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the church during the spring season. For more information contact Edmund Clavette at 508-212-4774 or visit tbcma.org and fill out the “Contact Us” form.