Norton VFW to celebrate 75th
The Fillmore-Nason VFW Post No. 8049 in Norton is inviting veterans, their family members and Norton residents to attend its 75th anniversary celebration Saturday. The event is set for noon to 5 p.m. at the38 Summer St. post. There will be music by Old Exit 11, a free cookout, Touch a Truck, cornhole, face painting, horseshoes, and raffles.
Habitat building new home in Attleboro
Old Colony Habitat for Humanity plans to begin framing a new house in Attleboro next week. The three-bedroom house will be located at 134 Pike Ave. and go to a family in the area that would not otherwise be able to afford their own home. The organization is still $27,000 away from its $300,000 fundraising goal for the house. Initial construction began in August thanks to donations from individuals and area businesses. You can still make either a financial donation or sign up to volunteer with the project at oldcolonyhabitat.org. “(Building houses) really brings the community together,” said Kim Thomas, the CEO/executive director of Old Colony Habitat for Humanity. “Everyone coming together for a common goal in affordable housing.”
D-R schools get backpacks, supplies
The Attleboro Area Council for Children, a nonprofit that serves many area communities, recently helped out the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District with a donation of school supplies. The council donated 125 backpacks stuffed with supplies. They were received just in time for the start of school on Tuesday and will be distributed to district schools. Families can also confidentially request a backpack by contacting their school’s principal directly.
Foxboro Clean Up Day is Saturday
Foxboro residents are encouraged to take part in the annual Foxboro Clean Up Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Volunteers will sign in at Schneider Electric Grove behind Cumberland Farms. There will be pizza at noon. The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center is partnering with local trash businesses AJ Dooley and Foxboro Clean Outs for the event. Those who participate can come to the center, 1 School St., after the event and receive $5 off tickets to see magician Ben Platt at 2 p.m., along with free popcorn. They’re available at the door, or contact the theater ahead of time at boxoffice@orpheum.org.
Plainville bookstore hosts local author
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe, 111 South St., Plainville, is hosting a free in-person event with Jenny L. Howe, a local author and professor, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Lowe will be reading from and signing copies of her debut novel, “The Make-Up Test,” a rom-com featuring two college exes competing for a spot in a prestigious literature Ph.D. program. Register at anunlikelystory.com/howe. Personalized copies of Howe’s book can also be ordered through Sept. 11 via the website.