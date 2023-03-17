Time to indulge in poutine
The 7th Annual Poutine Indulgence and Competition is taking place this month at several restaurants in northern Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts. This year’s participating restaurants are offering one free sample to passport holders. The competition ends March 31. Participating restaurants include Ming’s in Pawtucket, Friskie Fries in Johnston and Providence, Poutine Peddlers in Taunton, Red’s Kitchen in Seekonk and Black in Woonsocket. Poutine Passports are $15 or two for $25, and are available for purchase at shopmowc.com.
Tackle family pictures with the Photo Detective
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will present a free program to the public at noon Saturday at the Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., following their monthly business meeting. The program is titled, “Tackle Your Family Photographs: Three Simple Strategies to Get Past Overwhelm and Enjoy Your Family Photos.” Maureen Taylor, also known as the Photo Detective, will share her strategies for organizing family photos. The event is in-pereson, but to attend virtually register ahead of time at tinyurl.com/bristolmar2023. For more information contact bristol@msoginc.org. A full schedule of upcoming Bristol Chapter programs is available at facebook.com/msoginc.
FoxTales returning to Rodman Center
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. Tickets are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org. The theme for March is “An American Experience: Stories about being an American at home and abroad.” The theater is also partnering with the Foxboro’s Boyden Library, which will present two events related to the theme as part of their 2023 Community Read/Speaker Series. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, the library will host a community panel on immigration and the American experience. Abdi Nor Iftin, author of the book “Call Me American” about his experience as a refugee from Somalia, will speak at the library from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. You can meet the author from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and there will be a brief book-signing afterward. There will also be an opportunity to meet with the author beforehand To register for any of these events, visit boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Learn all about Elvis in Norton
The Norton Historical Society will present a free program, “The King — Elvis Presley” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., Norton. Two Norton teachers, Eric Paulhus and Sarah Alves, will present the program, which will feature a variety of Elvis stories from the famous to the not-so-famous.