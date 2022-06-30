‘Paint the Town Purple’
Area nonprofit NEED — Norton Embracing Educational Development — is holding its annual fundraiser, “Paint the Town Purple”. Money raised through the fundraiser will go to NEED grants, which support classroom programs and/or new technology for Norton students. Donate $35 or more and a NEED volunteer will spray paint a three foot tall purple “N” with a white trim on your driveway, or another location as specified. For more information about NEED or to sign up to have your driveway painted, visit nortonneed.org.
Free meals this summer for North kids
The Hockomock YMCA, in collaboration with the North Attleboro Food Access Collaborative, the Town of North Attleboro, the North Attleboro Parks & Recreation Department and Public Schools, will be serving free dinners for area kids at North Attleboro’s Community Field Playground, 6 Morse St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning July 13. The program, aiming to “help close the hunger gap children face during the summer,” according to the Y, will continue through Aug. 27. Kids from any community are welcome to participate, and no sign up or registration is required.
A new comic strip coming your way
Before “Dark Side of the Horse” departed our weekend comics section at the end of February, The Sun Chronicle started looking for replacements and found two contenders. Faithful comics readers have been reading the first, “Breaking Cat News” by Georgia Dunn, which is based on the artist’s real cats: Elvis, Puck and Lupin, since March. Now, it’s time to try the second. “Crabgrass” by Tauhid Bondia, which is about growing up and friendship in the 1980s before cellphones and the internet changed the world, will start in the July 2-3 edition. In September, we’ll ask you through a print and online survey to pick the one you’d like to see return or stay on the page. If you have thoughts on these strips in the meantime, please email Managing Editor Jessica Zandan at jzandan@thesunchronicle.com.
Anonymous donations help out city food pantry
Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro has recently been the recipient of some unexpected — and anonymous — generosity. Someone has been using Amazon to anonymously deliver donations to the food pantry, according to a Facebook post. The Hebron Food Pantry was impacted by the vandalism of their delivery truck earlier this month, and donations are especially appreciated during this time.