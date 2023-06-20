Pickleball Classic coming to Foxboro
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its first Pickleball Classic this weekend. The event will take place over three days, beginning with clinics and social play on Friday and continuing with mixed and men’s and women’s doubles tournaments on Saturday and Sunday. Eight professional pickleball courts have been set up in Lot 19 at Patriot Place. The event will also feature social hangout spots for participants and spectators, live music, food, an ax-throwing station and giveaways from Reebok. It is free to spectators, though attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance for easier check-in. Tickets to the Intro to Pickleball class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday and Pro Led Clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday are $40 and $60 respectively. Tournament tickets are $80 per person and include free beer, water and Reebok swag bag. There are prizes for tournament winners. More info, including tournament start times and registration: eleven-0.com.
Artfully done
The winner of the Congressional Art Competition for Massachusetts’ Fourth District, which includes the Attleboro area, is Angela Nie, a junior at Newton North High School. Her painting, “Anticipation,” was selected by a panel of artists from over 60 works submitted by area students. Nie said her piece was inspired by “flies in her stomach,” an imperfect take on the expression “butterflies in your stomach.” The judges’ top picks were celebrated last month at a reception at the Attleboro Arts Museum. Nie’s piece and those of other winners from districts across the country will go on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Norton lake being treated
Lake Winnecunnet in Norton will be chemically treated for weeds Wednesday, and no boating, fishing or swimming will be allowed. The scheduled treatment is to control the growth of non-native aquatic vegetation, according to the town website. Boating, fishing and swimming in the lake will be prohibited through Thursday, livestock watering through June 28, drinking and cooking with lake water through June 30, and irrigation through July 2.