Cruise on down to Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club are holding their popular Cruise Nights through the end of October outside Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The Cruise Nights are free to both car owners and fans, and draw hundreds of people, as well as cars. Remaining Cruise Nights are scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 25, Sept. 8 and 22, and Oct. 6 and 20. Dates and times are subject to change if there are weather concerns or events at Gillette Stadium. For up-to-date info, visit patriot-place.com/masscruisers.
Donate backpacks, school supplies in Norton
This week is your last chance to donate to a backpack and school supply drive being held by the Salvation Army in partnership with the Norton Senior Center. All supplies will go to Norton children in need. Through Saturday, you can bring donations of backpacks or school supplies to the senior center at 55 West Main St. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m daily. Items needed include crayons, pens, pencils, markers, erasers, glue sticks, one-subject notebooks and highlighters. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to children in August.
Free magic show in Mansfield
Tommy James, a New England-based magician, will be performing a free show from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10., at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. James’ shows are appropriate for the whole family and there is no need to register. For more information about James and his act, visit tommyjamesmagic.com.
Local Lions to hold yard sale
The nonprofit Southeastern Mass. Paws of Comfort Lions Club is holding a community yard sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The fundraiser will take place indoors at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St. All proceeds from the event will go to local Lions charities. To rent a table at the sale, which costs $35, contact Monique at 508-431-0282 or at momoce@aol.com.
Check out Attleboro newsletter
The city of Attleboro recently released its August Community Newsletter. This newsletter, which came out for the first time in July, highlights monthly news as well as business and community updates. Find current and past issues at cityofattleboro.us/187/Economic-Development. The newsletter can also be accessed at the city’s Instagram page, @cityofattleboro, where you can find updates on community businesses, news and events.