Positive messages in Attleboro
Posters with messages of positive encouragement have been going up on light poles across Attleboro, and one city resident took to Facebook to express appreciation. A member of the group “Everything Attleboro,” dedicated to goings-on in the city, posted about the signs. The person mentioned struggles with mental health and noted that seeing the signs resulted in a smile.
Mass Arts Center gets generous offer
The Mass Arts Center in Mansfield recently received a generous gift-matching offer from an anonymous donor. The donor will match up to $50,000 of donations made to the center’s capital fund through Friday, Sept. 30. The Mass. Cultural Facilities Fund Grant is also matching donations up to $110,000 made to the center at this time, meaning that donations will be matched twice. According to Ken Butler, the executive director and founder, funds raised will support a number of new projects at the arts center, including updating old HVAC systems, adding a new HVAC system to the newly created theater, and repairing the roof. Donate at massartscenter.org/capital-campaign or call 508-339-2822 for more information.
Playgroup for Mansfield residents
Carol Carver, an early childhood support specialist at Self Help, Inc. Coordinated Family and Engagement Program, is running a “Preschool Parachute Playgroup” for children ages 3-5 at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. While parents have the opportunity to stay and chat, children who participate in the group will be able to enjoy fun activities, beginning with free play and toys and followed by songs, stories, simple art and parachute play. The program will last approximately 45 minutes. It will meet the first Wednesday of each month. Registration is required. Email Carver at ccarver@selfhelpinc.org or call 508-559-1666 ext. 1811.
Foxboro chorus seeks members
Open rehearsals for the Neponset Choral Society, a Foxboro-based music group, are coming up this month. From 7:30 to 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 and 19, the group’s usual rehearsals will be open to prospective singers. Attendees can sit in the audience or participate in the rehearsal, which will take place at the usual location, Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro. Rehearsals are led by Christopher Martin, artistic director and Linda Jiorle-Nagy, assistant director. Information about auditions, including time and location, will also be announced at the rehearsals. Auditions are required to become a member of the group.