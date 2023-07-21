Learn all about monarch butterflies
Sally Spooner, vice president of the Taunton River Watershed Alliance and chairperson of the Bruce Spooner Education Center, and the Friends of Boyden Refuge are hosting a free program about the monarch butterfly from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Boyden Wildlife Refuge, 1298 Cohannet St., Taunton. Learn about the butterfly’s lifecycle, migration and its reliance on the milkweed plant. The hands-on program is suited for children and adults who might be interested in raising monarch butterflies or preserving their essential food source, milkweed. Materials will be provided. No registration required.
Attleboro Land Trust needs volunteers
The Attleboro Land Trust is seeking volunteers who would like to serve as site stewards by “adopting” one of its nature preserves and helping to care for it. The duties are walking the property once a month, picking up litter, reporting vandalism, and helping with routine trail maintenance. A site steward may be an individual or a group, such as neighbors or church, youth or fraternal organizations. An orientation on the program led by Charlie Adler, chair of the land trust’s property management committee, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Richardson Preserve, 577B Wilmarth St. The orientation will include a walk around the preserve and a discussion of the challenges faced by an all-volunteer organization managing over 500 acres of conservation land. If you can’t attend the orientation but are interested in becoming a site steward, email attleborolandtrust@gmail.com.
Take a selfie, win a shirt
Hike Attleboro is running a Selfie Scavenger Hunt through the end of the summer. Selfies can be submitted by an individual or a group and must be taken at a list of 18 designated locations at Hike Attleboro properties. Selfie locations can be found on the city of Attleboro’s official Instagram, @cityofattleboro. They can be submitted via email to attleborolandtrust@gmail.com. Take photos at each location to win a free Hike Attleboro T-shirt. The contest will run through Sept. 30.
Golf tourney to benefit area youth
The Boys and Girls Club of Metro South’s annual Drive Fore Youth Golf Classic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28 at LeBaron Hills Country Club, 183 Rhode Island Road, Lakeville. This event is a fundraiser for the BGCMS, which serves nearly 2,500 children ages 5-18 from communities across Southeastern Mass. Golfers can register a foursome or view more information at bgcmetrosouth.org/drive-fore-youth-golf-classic.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the tournament starting at 9 a.m. There will be grilled lunch provided on the course, as well as a cocktail reception at 2 p.m. and a steak tip “dinner” buffet at 3 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 3:30. The tournament will include three on-course contests with their own prizes, including the hole-in-one contest that offers a prize of $25,000 for the golfer and $25,000 for the club. Contact Kelsey Tabela-Baxter with any questionsat ktabelabaxter@bgcmetrosouth.org or at 508-812-3119 ext. 133.