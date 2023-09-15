Psychic fair at Firebarn Museum Saturday
North Attleboro’s Falls Firebarn Museum will hold a psychic fair fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 100 Commonwealth Ave. Admission is $2 and includes a chance at a door prize; 15-minute readings will cost $20. The fair will include mediums, animal communicators, Tarot cards, stones and more. For more information, call or text Nancy Campbell at 774-778-4605.
Attleboro honors POWs and MIA Saturday
Attleboro VFW Post 115 will honor those taken as prisoners of war and those individuals still missing at its 25th annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony will also honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks. It will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday in Capron Park at the Veterans Triangle in front of the POW-MIA-9/11 monument.
Council for Children drive continues
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s Fall Savers Drive will continue this weekend. Donations will be collected from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro. Accepted donations include clothes and household textiles, which should be bagged, as well as books. Hard goods will not be accepted. Donated items will be dropped off at Savers in exchange for money to support the council, a nonprofit providing programs and educational services to area children and families in need. For more information contact Brenna Vachon, drive coordinator, at 508-641-2777 or at brenna.vachon@gmail.com.
Bingo fundraiser for North Council on Aging
The Friends of the North Attleboro Council on Aging is hosting a bingo fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Raymour and Flanigan, 1190 South Washington St., North Attleboro. Entry fee is $30 for 30 games — three games will be played at a time for 10 sets. Cards and markers are included with the fee, which can be paid at the door. Bingo winners will receive prizes and there will also be raffle items available. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing FriendsNACOA@outlook.com.
Have some clams with some Elks this Sunday
The Attleboro Elks Lodge will hold a clam boil at 6:30 p.m. Sunday that is open to the public. Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance. They can be purchased in-person at the Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St.