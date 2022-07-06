Foxboro grad is a ‘Noteworthy Neighbor’
Ava Spitz, a graduate of Foxboro High School’s Class of 2022, has been recognized as a “Noteworthy Neighbor” by Partners in Patriotism, a Foxboro-based nonprofit. Spitz has been a Foxboro resident for 12 years and plans to pursue a nursing degree at UMass Boston this fall, with the support of the Partners in Patriotism scholarship. She has been a volunteer with Home for Our Troops and the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, among other organizations. “To be recognized for my community service and contributions while attending Foxborough High School means the world to me,” Spitz said. You can nominate a “Noteworthy Neighbor” by emailing Partners in Patriotism at foxbororesidents@gillettestadium.com.
Attleboro church hosting open mic
The Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St., Attleboro is hosting a coffeehouse and open mic from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Live performers of all ages and skill levels are invited to perform music and present art for the community. To sign up to perform or assist at the event, or get more info, visit the church, call the office at 508-222-4677 or contact the Rev. Will Sencabaugh at revdrwill@comcast.net. Snacks and beverages will be provided at the event. Donations of $5 are encouraged to help cover the cost of purchasing refreshments.
Summer storytimes at Mansfield library
The Mansfield Public Library is offering summer storytimes for young people this summer. Storytimes will take place at the library, 255 Hope St., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 and July 19. Registration is not required. Storytimes are intended for children 3 and younger, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Kacee Rimer at 508-261-7380 or krimer@sailsinc.org. Rimer, the youth services librarian, will run the storytimes.
Drive Fore Youth golf event planned
Boys and Girls Club of Metro South’s annual Drive Fore Youth Golf Classic is set for Monday, Aug. 29. Funds raised through the event will support the club’s mission and programs, which benefit area youth. There will be award ceremonies and prizes will be given to the four best golfers. There will also be three contests for participants, including a hole-in-one. A golfer who gets a hole-in-one on the designated hole will win $25,000 for themselves and $25,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Metro South, thanks to SS Service Corp. All-day tickets to the event cost $50 and will include an on-course grilled lunch, cocktail reception and steak tip buffet after the golfing concludes. Contact Kelsey Tabela-Baxter for more information at ktabelabaxter@bgcmetrosouth.org or at 508-812-3119 ext. 133.