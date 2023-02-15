Rehoboth arm wrestler still world champ
It’s fair to say that Rehoboth resident Jerry Cadorette has a strong right arm. Cadorette, 49, recently returned from an international arm wrestling competition, “East vs. West 6,” in which he defended his title as Right Hand Super Heavyweight World Champion. That tournament took place on Jan. 21 in Istanbul, Turkey. Cadorette initially earned his world champion title in “East v. West 4,” a tournament that also took place in Istanbul, in August. However, he was required by contract to defend the title against Georgi Tsvetkov of Bulgaria, who had also earned a world championship title competing in a different federation. “It was a tough match but I still won,” Cadorette said. He has been arm wrestling since he was 17, winning his first tournament in 1989.
Raffle will help injured students
The Norfolk Lions Club will hold a meat raffle at 1 p.m. Saturday to benefit three King Philip High School students who were seriously injured in car accident in December. All net proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the students’ families. The raffle will take place at Novators Bar and Grill and Dona Ana Meat and Seafood Market, 218 Dedham St., Norfolk.
Arts in the Village returns
The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society’s 2022-23 Arts in the Village concert series will continue this Saturday with a performance by violinist Emil Altschuler and pianist Mana Tokuno. Their program, “An American in Paris,” takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. This is the 20th year the society has presented the series, after taking a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two additional concerts are scheduled for this spring: the Haven String Quartet will perform March 18 and clarinet-piano duo Jonathan Cohler and Rasa Vitkauske will perform April 29. All performances have been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at Goff Memorial Hall. Tickets are $22 for an individual performance or $60 for all three, with discounted rates for seniors and children. For more information, visit rehobothantiquarian.org/arts-in-the-village.
Help Bruins’ pajama drive
A number of area libraries have partnered with the Boston Bruins for the team’s 16th annual pajama drive to benefit Cradles to Crayons and the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund. Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave.; Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St.; and Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. have each agreed to serve as official drop-off locations for the drive. Donations of new pajamas in sizes youth 0-3 through teen can be dropped off at the Seekonk library through March 10. The Mansfield library will be accepting donations through March 15 of pajamas in sizes youth 0-3 through adult medium. The Norton library will be accepting donations through March 31.