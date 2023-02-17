Rehoboth’s Edo is now a calendar K9
The Rehoboth Police Department’s K9 team, Officer David Aguiar and his partner Edo, appear in the 2023 national fundraising calendar for Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a non-profit organization in Taunton that supports K9 teams across the country. Each year, 12 law enforcement K9s that have received bullet-proof vests from Vested Interest are highlighted in the calendar along with a memorial page honoring four-legged heroes that have died. Calendars are available for purchase for $18 at vik9s.org. For additional information or mail orders call 508-824-6978. All proceeds from the 2023 calendars will be used to provide equipment and services for law enforcement K9s nationwide. Vested Interest has donated over 4,900 bullet- and stab-protective vests, valued at over $6.9 million, to law enforcement K9s in all 50 states, according to the non-profit.
Hey kids, learn to line dance at Patriot Place
Six String Grill and Stage in Foxboro’s Patriot Place will host free line dancing classes for kids Monday, Feb. 20. There will be two sessions: the first from 1 to 2 p.m. for kids under 10; the second from 2 to 3 p.m. for ages 10 and above. Walk-ins are welcome but you can also RSVP online through their Facebook page under Six String Grill & Stage.
February break programs at Taunton museum
The Old Colony History Museum in Taunton will host a series of programs during February school vacation week. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, admission to the museum will be free to all courtesy of the Highland Street Foundation. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the museum will celebrate George Washington’s birthday by giving visitors the opportunity to take a picture with the former president. On Thursday, Feb. 23, visitors are invited to craft a hat like Toby Gilmore’s, a freed slave who served in the Revolutionary War. On Friday, Feb. 24, the museum will present story time every half hour. Admission to the museum will once again be free Saturday, Feb. 25 in honor of Black History Month. Also taking place Saturday will be a presentation on veterans of color from Massachusetts and Rhode Island titled, “Celebrating the Persistence of Patriots of Color.”