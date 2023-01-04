Shout-out for retired Foxboro teacher
Partners in Patriotism, a Foxboro-based nonprofit, recently recognized the achievements of longtime Foxboro resident Beverley Lord in its latest “Noteworthy Neighbor” announcement. Each week, the group gives a social media shout-out to a noteworthy area resident. Lord has lived in Foxboro for 45 years and taught French at Foxboro High for over two decades before her retirement. While at the school, she started the French and Spanish exchange program and directed a number of musicals. She has continued to dedicate herself to the arts by advocating for community theater through organizations such as the New England Theater Conference and the American Association of Community Theaters. “The arts and education have been my lifetime work,” Lord said. “Thank you for the privilege of letting me learn and serve in this caring community.” Nominate a member of the community to be the next “Noteworthy Neighbor” by emailing Partners in Patriotism at foxbororesidents@gillettestadium.com.
Film screening at Attleboro library
The Attleboro Public Library will screen the film “The Unimaginable Journey of Peter Ertel” from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the library, 74 North Main St. The film is a documentary about a man forced to serve in the German army during World War II. Following the screening, the library will present a virtual Q-and-A with director Joseph Cahn. Contact Darcie Schillinger with any questions at 508-222-0157 or at dschillinger@sailsinc.org. More information about the film, including trailers, can be found at peterertelfilm.com.
Proctor Mansion offers free movie
The Proctor Mansion Inn, 36 Common St., Wrentham, will host a free movie screening of “The Spirit of Christmas” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Starring Jen Lilley and Thomas Beaudoin, the movie was filmed primarily at the inn and tells the story of a young lawyer who finds romance with a ghost. Free snacks will be provided, as well as a cash bar. Following the movie, the owner of the inn will lead a tour. Advance reservation is required for this event. To reserve seats, call 877-384-1861.
Mansfield COA seeks feedback
The Mansfield Council on Aging is seeking feedback from town seniors and visitors in a new online survey. Information from the survey will be used in developing potential future programs, classes and activities to offer to seniors of all ages. The survey can be accessed online at surveymonkey.com/r/MCAPS. It takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and includes questions about current programs and services, transportation and individual interests. The survey can be taken anonymously. All responses must be submitted by Thursday, Feb. 1.