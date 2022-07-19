School backpack giveaway is back
Verizon retailer Round Room will be donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies through its annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” taking place for the 10th year from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31. TCC and Wireless Zone stores across Massachusetts, including TCC Attleboro, 1230 Newport Ave., will be handing out backpacks to school-age children to alleviate the pressures of rising school supply costs. Each backpack will contain pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. The rule is one backpack per child while supplies last. “The rising costs of school supplies have made it immensely difficult for many families to adequately prepare their children each school year. Our goal is to alleviate these challenges for as many families as we can through this annual give back event,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. In addition to the giveaway, students in grades K-12 are eligible for a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s “Big Impact” program. Children can register for entry at local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the giveaway. Five scholarships will be given out in total to randomly selected recipients.
Science program Wednesday at Mansfield library
The Children’s Museum of Easton will be running a special science program for children at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St., at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The program, titled “Waves, Sound and Light,” will give participants ages 4 and up the chance to experiment in fun programs, to include experiments with mirrors and light waves; seeing, hearing and feeling how sound travels; and creating a children’s toy. It was supported by the Mansfield Cultural Council. Register is required. Go to mansfieldlibraryma.com.
‘Music at the Monastery’ in Cumberland
The Cumberland Public Library’s “Music at the Monastery” summer concert series returns with a performance by Red Handed, a New Bedford-based cover band, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Concerts take place at the monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on the lawn adjacent to the library and the porter’s lodge. A second concert is set for Wednesday, Aug. 17. The band All About Amy, formerly known as The Deloreans, will perform. For more information about this Wednesday’s concert and the entire series, contact Celeste Dyer at 401-333-2552 ext. 2 or at cdyer@cumberlandlibrary.org.