Craft fair, holiday fest in Cumberland
The 14th annual Blackstone River Theatre Craft Fair and Holiday Festival is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the BRT, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Twenty-five crafters, artisans and home-based bakers will be selling their wares. The event will also include continuous live music from a variety of performers, raffle prizes and a bake sale table that will include Welsh cakes. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit future programming by the theater. Admission is free. For more information, including a complete list of vendors and performers, visit riverfolk.org/events-tickets.
Holiday barn tours at Winslow Farm
Holiday barn tours at the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, are set to begin this weekend. The “Guided Lantern Barn Tour,” which takes place annually at the farm to celebrate the holiday season, is set for 6 to 8 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 3-17. The tour will include a visit with Santa, a mailbox to send letters to Santa, Winslow holiday bracelets, hot cider and hot chocolate. Tickets are free for those younger than 3; $10, ages 3-11; and $20, ages 12 and up. For more information, email deannawinslowfarm02766@gmail.com.
HMEA holding clothing drive
HMEA, a local group serving individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, is accepting donations for its winter clothing drive. They are looking for donations of new or gently-used coats, scarves, hats and gloves, which will benefit local organizations supporting the homeless and others in need. Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 21 at either the administrative offices, 8 Forge Park, Franklin, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; or the Sterling Center, 3 Bartlet’s Pond Way, Sterling, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Darkness to Light needs trainers
The Foxboro Child Sexual Abuse Awareness committee is looking for individuals interested in becoming trainers for Darkness to Light, a nonprofit that trains adults to protect children from sexual abuse. Trainers will be expected to perform a few trainings throughout the year for residents who work or volunteer with children within the Foxboro community. They will receive a stipend for their work. Those interested will first be expected to attend Darkness to Light’s “Train the Trainer” program. Those interested should contact Lynda Walsh at 774-266-3140 or lynda1061@aol.com.