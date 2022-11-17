RI police chiefs pay tribute to Coyle
Retired North Attleboro Police Chief John D. Coyle Jr. was remembered Wednesday, the day of his funeral, by police chiefs across the border in Rhode Island. “Chief Coyle was a leader in our profession and a mentor to many, and he will have a lasting impact on police agencies and organizations in New England and beyond,” said Sid Wordell, executive director of the R.I. Police Chiefs Association and chief of Little Compton. “On behalf of Rhode Island’s police chiefs, I offer my condolences to his family and friends, as well as his many colleagues throughout the years.” “Chief Coyle was a great man, a devoted Christian and 100% determined to achieve ultimate professionalism in law enforcement,” said Jamie Hainsworth, current Jamestown town administrator and former Glocester police chief. “He would accept no less of himself and of anyone who held a badge. He always led by example and took his responsibilities seriously.” Coyle died last Thursday at the age of 91. He began his law enforcement career in 1954 and retired in 1999 after serving 28 years as police chief.
Learn about Medicare at Taunton seminar
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will hold a Medicare seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Clarion Hotel, 700 Standish Blvd., Taunton. It’s part of a series of seminars taking place throughout the state while the 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period is underway. The period lasts from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and the seminar is open to all Medicare-eligible residents and decision makers. Blue Cross experts will try to help residents navigate the complexities of Medicare and answer questions about Medicare plans and benefits. Additional webinars are being offered. For more information or to register for a webinar, visit medicare.bluecrossma.com/learnmore/attend-seminar. To register for Saturday’s seminar, visit the site or call 1-800-262-2583. Space is limited.
See ‘Willy Wonka’ in Foxboro this weekend
The Un-Common Theatre Company will perform “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” this weekend at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show will be performed by second through 12th graders from Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance at uncommontheatre.org/tickets or at the door before the show. They are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors ages 65 and up when purchased in advance, with a $2 fee increase at the door. For accessible seating, contact the box office at 508-907-6940 or boxoffice@orpheum.org.