Rose Garden announces winner
The Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield hosted its annual Performing Songwriter Competition on May 13. Contestants came from across Massachusetts and beyond for the contest, the Rose Garden’s 31st. The winner was Erin Ash Sullivan, a Harvard-based folk singer-songwriter. Sullivan beat out two other finalists: John Coleman Bennett of Swampscott and Peter Carriveau of Maine. Sullivan performed two songs, “Goat On a Stone Wall” and “Rest Stop Bird.” The inspiration for both was romantic discord, she said. For winning, Sullivan got $100 and the opportunity to return to Rose Garden next season for a featured performance.
Book sale at Blanding Library
The Friends of the Blanding Library’s Children’s Book Sale will take place Tuesday through Saturday during normal library hours, or until all books are gone. Available for sale are gently used books for children of all ages. Price is $4 a bag. Bags will be available at the sale. You can also bring your own. The library is at 124 Bay State Road in Rehoboth.
Play ‘Price is Right’ in Foxboro
Test your price-guessing skills this Wednesday at the Foxboro Senior Center, 75 Central St. The center is hosting a game of “The Price is Right” at 4:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance. For more information, contact Christina Shewry, program coordinator, at cshewryfoxborough@gmail.com.
Food Truck Night Thursday in North
The Parent Teacher Organization at Amvet Elementary School in North Attleboro will hold a Food Truck Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 70 Amvet Blvd. Along with food there will be kids’ activities, music and raffles. This is a cash event. Rain date is Friday.
Concerts to start on Foxboro Common
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series kicks off this week with a performance by the Foxboro High School Jazz Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday on the town common. Concerts will continue weekly through Aug. 10 and feature a variety of local bands. A list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org. All concerts are free to the public. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.