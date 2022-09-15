Rotary club to hold fall festival in North
The North Attleboro and Plainville Rotary Club is holding a fall festival from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday at the North Attleboro Elks Lodge, 52 Bulfinch St. The festival will include refreshments, such as food vendors, BBQ and craft beer; entertainment, including live music by “The Stupid Bots” and a martial arts display; and activities such as a raffle, face painting and cornhole. Admission is free. A cornhole tournament for amateur players only begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 and there will be a $300 prize. For more information and to purchase cornhole tickets, visit the rotary club on Facebook, @naplainvillerotary.
Tee it up in Rehoboth and support veterans
American Legion District 9 is holding a golf tournament fundraiser for veterans and homeless veterans from noon to 6:30 Saturday at Hazelton Golf Course, 327 Summer St. Rehoboth. Registration is noon to 12:30 p.m. day of, with golf starting at 1:15 p.m. A dinner of BBQ chicken and fix-ins will be provided from 6 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be raffles. Cost is $125 per person, plus $35 to bring a dinner guest. For more information, contact Kenneth Abrams at 508-294-0691 or Jake Kramer at 315-415-2277.
Online auction will help struggling booksellers
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe, 111 South St., Plainville, is holding its third annual online auction to benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation from noon Saturday to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The nonprofit supporting foundation helps employees and owners of bookstores and comic shops dealing with unexpected financial, medical and mental health challenges. Auction items were donated by An Unlikely Story staff, other area bookstores, authors, illustrators, book representatives and booksellers. Over 100 items are up for bid, including signed books, book-themed merchandise, Unlikely Story events and more. See a full list of items and make a bid at 32auctions.com/anunlikelyauctionforbinc3.
Donation drive will benefit area youth
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is holding a donation drive this fall. Clothes and other goods collected will be donated to Savers to raise money for the organization, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs to area children. The council will be accepting donations of clothing, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories. Hard goods, such as small household items, clothes and books, will not be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Additional dates are Oct. 1, 2, 8, 15, 16 and 22. The final opportunity to make a donation is 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 26. For more information, contact Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.