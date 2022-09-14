Run or walk to fight colon cancer
The Colon Cancer Coalition is holding its 12th annual Get Your Rear in Gear — Boston 5K walk/run Saturday at DCR Mother’s Rest at Carson Beach, 25 William J. Day Blvd., Boston. Get Your Rear in Gear events are held annually across the country to raise awareness and encourage screening for colon cancer, which, though largely preventable, is the second-most lethal cancer in the nation. All money raised through the Boston event will go to colon cancer awareness, screening and prevention in the Boston area. An opening ceremony will be held at 8:40 a.m. followed by a Kids’ Fun Run at 9 a.m., the 5K Timed Race and walk at 9:30 a.m., and a post-race ceremony at 10 a.m. Post-race events will include music, snacks and an award presentation for runners and teams. Advance registration fees are as follows: adults, $35, youth 12 and under, $10; Kids’ Fun Run participants, $10 and virtual participants, $20. Register at donate.coloncancercoalition.org/boston.Online registration closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. There will also be an opportunity to register in-person from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the day of the race, with a $5 fee increase.
Pup-Kin Family Fun Fest in Dighton
The Southeastern Mass. Paws of Comfort Lions Club is holding a Pup-Kin Family Fun Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at Araujo’s Garden Center, 1522 Williams St., Dighton. There will be fun activities for all ages at the festival, which includes not only vendors, crafters and food trucks, but a variety of raffles and even dog demonstrations. Attendees can learn the difference between a service dog and a therapy dog, and military dogs from Camp Edwards in Barnstable will be on hand, as well. The club is also collecting cat food and dog food for those in need. For more info, contact Lori at 774-254-0006 or katielilyp@gmail.com. The club is also continuing its collections of returnable bottles and cans, can tabs, used eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids, with all proceeds donated to community members in need. To arrange a pickup or drop-off of any of those items, contact Annmarie at 508-223-6039 or Joyce at 508-761-4855.
Psychic Fair at North museum
The Falls Fire Barn Museum, 100 Commonwealth Ave., North Attleboro, is holding a Psychic Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The fair, a fundraiser for the museum, will feature mediums, animal communicators, tarot card readings, Reiki and more. The museum encourages all attendees to bring a mask as some psychics prefer mask-wearing. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be provided. Cost is $20 for a 15-minute reading, plus a $2 admission fee that comes with a chance at a door prize. For more infor, contact Nancy Campbell at 508-699-6048 or text to 774-778-4605, or call 508-695-7160.