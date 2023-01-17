Give blood at the Sweet House
A community blood drive organized by the Rhode Island Blood Center and Attleboro-Norton YMCA is set for 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St., Attleboro. Donations should be made by appointment, though walk-ins will be accepted as availability permits. Make an appointment to donate at ribc.org/drives. Sponsor code for the drive is 5011. Donors are reminded to eat and hydrate well before their appointment and bring identification. All presenting donors will be entered into a weekly raffle for a smartwatch. For more information about donating blood, contact 800-283-8385 or visit ribc.org.
‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ in Foxboro
Performances of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” presented by St. Germain Productions, a Foxboro-based theater group for children and teens, is set for this weekend. The show, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s bestselling children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” will be staged at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. The show will last approximately one hour with no intermission. Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased online at orpheum.org.
‘Stay warm, Attleboro’
Thompson Realty Group, a local real estate consultant, is collecting donations for its “Stay Warm, Attleboro” winter coat drive. The group is seeking donations of new and used coats and jackets to give to families in need. Donations can be dropped off at their office, 272 County St., Suite 1 through Jan. 31.
Longtime Attleboro firefighter retires
Attleboro fire Capt. Al Murrant retired last week after 38 years of service to the city. Murrant joined the department in 1984. He is the former head of the emergency services division and served for years with the city’s senior citizens teaching the fire station with TRIAD. He was also in charge of all the department’s apparatus.
Registry of Deeds helps Toys for Tots
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds collected more than 100 gifts to donate to children in need in their 15th annual Toys for Tots drive last month. Registry staff partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which organized the drive. “We can’t possibly do this without the support of the local community, and seeing people come out to donate means everything,” Marine Staff Sgt. Andrew Fetrow said. “By doing an event like this, you get to witness the best side of people and know that these donations are going to give children, who might not otherwise have had the opportunity, a happy Christmas.” Toys for Tots was initially established in 1947 and now operates in over 800 cities and towns across the United States.