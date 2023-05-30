Best of luck to Wrentham officer
After 23 years of service at the Wrentham Police Department, Detective Sgt. Barry McGrath (left) has moved on to become the deputy police chief in Medfield. McGrath was sworn in to his new position at Medfield Town Hall on May 23. McGrath held many roles at the department, including school resource officer, supervisor of the detective unit, officer in charge of the evidence room, court prosecutor and field training supervisor. He received many letters of commendation while a Wrentham police officer, and was among officers honored with a Life Saving Award for their actions during a serious motor vehicle crash in which the victim was revived with CPR.
It’s farmers market season
A number of area farmers markets have opening days coming up in June. First up is the Foxboro Farmers Market on the Common, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays starting this week. The North Attleboro Farmers Market will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at town hall, 43 South Washington St., starting June 7. The Attleboro Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays starting June 17 and will be at a new location this year: LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. The final market to kick off this month is the Mansfield Farmers Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the town hall, 6 Park Row, starting June 24. The Wrentham Artisan Market, a monthly event featuring handmade artisans and food vendors, had its opening day in May. The second market of the season will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wrentham American Legion, 592 South St.
Ice cream lovers take note
The annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl will return to Foxboro’s Patriot Place this year. This is the 40th year the event has been held and the second year it has taken place in Foxboro. The all-you-can-eat ice cream festival, a fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund, will run from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition to ice cream attendees can expect to enjoy other frozen treats, live entertainment, games and more. For attendees 21 and older there will also be a Scoop at Night event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Attendees of Scoop at Night will receive two drink tickets in addition to free ice cream, entertainment and games. IDs will be checked at the entrance. Tickets to both events can be purchased online at scooperbowl.org.