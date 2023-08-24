See ‘The Fablelmans’ free in Mansfield
The Mansfield Public Library has partnered with the Mansfield Council on Aging to offer a free series of “Beat the Heat” movie matinees. A showing of “The Fablemans” is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday at the library, 255 Hope St. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie tells the story of young Sammy Fabelman, an aspiring filmmaker in post-World War II-era Arizona. It is rated PG-13. The showing will include light refreshments, provided by the COA.
Last chance to get your Passport to History
The 2023 Passport to History program, organized by the Old Colony History Museum in Taunton, will continue through the end of the summer. Passports are redeemable for free admission for up to a group of four. To participate, pick up a passport at the Old Colony museum or other participating sites. Sixteen historical places across Southeastern Mass. are taking part this year, including the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum in Attleboro and the Carpenter Museum in Rehoboth. For a full list of participating sites, go to oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org/programs. Visitors who collect stamps from all sites can visit the Old Colony History Museum for a free gift.
Teens, nominate your favorite book for an award
Voting will open Sept. 1 for the Massachusetts Teen Book Award. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to vote for their favorite new books from a list of nominees. The list was curated by a committee of public librarians, school library media specialists and educators, and can be found at mateenchoicebook.org/home. Teens can choose to cast their votes through the website or in person with paper ballots at their local library. Voting will remain open through Sept. 22.
Taste wine for a good cause
Tickets are on sale now for Old Colony Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 Wine Tasting. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Lake Pearl Wrentham, 299 Creek St. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served all night. In addition, there will be a silent auction, fund-a-need and wine cork pull. Welcoming remarks will start at 6:30 p.m. and tasting will start at 7. Tickets are $75. All proceeds will help fund the construction of a new home at 16 Ridge Road, Norton, to be given to a low-income family. To purchase tickets, go to oldcolonyhabitat.org/2023-wine-tasting.