‘Photo Angel’ in Attleboro Saturday
Attleboro resident Kate Kelley will present her project, “Photo Angel,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. Kelley, a special education teacher at the Jackson School in Plainville, seeks out old photos with names on them at antique stores and uses various online genealogy resources to attempt to return them to descendants. Registration is required to attend this free event. To register, email Eleni Tsoukatos at etsoukatos@sailsinc.org.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe, 111 South St., Plainville, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early with a free event starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Mark Renburke, also known as the “Irish Songburke,” will share stories and lead a sing-along. Audiences will be provided with songbooks and encouraged to sing, clap or just follow along. Students from the Greene Roy Academy of Irish Dance will perform at 3:30 p.m. following the sing-along. This is a drop-in event and registration is not required.
Community Resource Fair Tuesday
The Mansfield and Foxboro special education PACs will host a Community Resource Fair from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Robinson School Cafeteria, 245 East St., Mansfield. A variety of local organizations specializing in family support, emotional health, social services, education and social and sports enrichment will be on hand. Attendees can also to get to know other families and council members.
Rotary Club announces winners
The winners of the North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club’s 2023 Distinguished Service Awards have been announced. Winning the outstanding citizen award was Nancy Campbell, longtime North Attleboro resident and director of the Falls Firebarn Museum. Patricia Tannock, who has taught at North Attleboro Public Schools for 36 years, was recognized as the outstanding educator. Outstanding public employee was Ellen Robertson, who has served as Plainville Town Clerk since 2003 and is retiring. Sandra Mann, secretary at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and organizer of Hearth and Home, a community service group, was named outstanding senior. And Rhianna Mason, a sophomore at King Philip High School and a board member of KP Cares, won outstanding youth. All winners will be honored at a banquet starting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Heather Hill Country Club. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased from John Barone at 107 North Washington St., North Attleboro, or by calling 508-699-2481. Deadline to purchase is Tuesday, March 14.