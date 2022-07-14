Seekonk boy puts Lego creation on national stage
Nolan Hurd, 9, of Seekonk, beat out 30 others in a regional Lego competition for the title of Mini Model Master Builder of Boston, but he came up short in the national contest. Still, Hurd says he was happy for the chance to compete. “It was a great opportunity to test the limits of my Lego skills,” he said. Unlike the regional competition, which was held in-person at Legoland Boston in May, the national competition took place in late June and was held virtually through social media. The winner was selected based on the number of votes his or her “build” received from the public, and the representative from Legoland Discovery Center in Westchester, N.Y., emerged victorious. Builders were asked to create something out of Legos representing their home area, and Hurd constructed a mini model of the four major Boston sports team mascots. Though he didn’t win, competing on the national level gave Hurd the opportunity to have his build widely seen and shared on social media. “We were seeing it pop up everywhere,” said Rachel Hurd, Nolan’s mother. In fact, the Boston mascots themselves personally reached out to Hurd after Pat Patriot, the New England Patriots mascot, saw the boy’s creation and shared it with fellow mascots. Rachel gratefully acknowledged the support her son got from the town of Seekonk and his school, Martin Elementary, as a key reason his build was able to find such a wide audience. “Seekonk was amazing,” she said.
Motorcycle run, pig roast in Norton
Area motorcyclists can participate in the annual Circle of Flags Motorcycle Run and Pig Roast on Sunday at Fillmore-Nason VFW Post #8049, 38 Summer St., Norton. Registration for the annual event will begin at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Cost is $20 per person. There will be food, fun and raffles, plus live music provided by December’s Children. For more information, call 508-285-3845.
Rehoboth students get lesson in justice
Rehoboth middle school students were recently given the opportunity to learn more about the American court system through a program done in partnership with Discovering Justice, an organization that works to educate children in grades K-12 about civics. Students spent 10 weeks working with mentors from law offices, law schools and city offices. The program culminated in an hour-long mock appeal at Taunton Juvenile Court involving First Amendment rights. “We need to prepare our students to steward and engage in our democracy,” said Matt Wilson, executive director of Discovering Justice. “Our ‘Mock Appeal’ program helps students examine the workings of the justice system, learn with lawyers, and explore and wrestle with the ideals of justice.”