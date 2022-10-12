Seekonk Fire captain retires
Fire Capt. Michael Bourque retried last Friday after 35 years as a firefighter for the town. The department held a gathering at the fire station for Bourque, a Seekonk native, complete with cake and gifts. Bourque rose through the ranks and was promoted to captain about eight years ago.
Donation drive
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is holding a donation drive this fall. Clothes and other goods collected will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs to area children. Donations of clothing, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories are needed. Hard goods such as small household items, clothes and books will not be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Additional dates are Oct. 16 and 22. The final opportunity to make a donation is 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 26. For more information, contact Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Liberty & Union
The Old Colony History Museum in Taunton and the Downtown Taunton Foundation are hosting the annual Liberty & Union Weekend in Downtown Taunton Friday and Saturday. The event celebrates the events of October 1774 when Taunton became the first community in the American colonies to raise a flag — the “Liberty and Union” flag — in opposition to British rule. Festivities begin Friday with the Liberty Libations Pub Crawl. The Liberty and Union Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Church Green, at and around the Old Colony History Museum, which is offering free admission. There will be tours, a flag raising, demonstrations by historic re-enactors, vendors, food, live music and other free activities. For more information, including the full schedule, visit libertyandunion.org.
All about owls
Wingmasters, a duo of raptor rehabilitators who provide educational programs, will give a presentation on owls at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Richards Memorial Library, 118 North Washington St., North Attleboro. The program will include a variety of live North American owls. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how the birds’ powerful sight, hearing and flight allow them to survive in the wild. The program will last an hour. All attendees must be 6 or older. Registration is required and will be limited to one adult and three children per family. To register, contact the Children’s Department at 508-699-0122.