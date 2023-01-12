Seekonk school helps fight cancer
The Hurley Middle School in Seekonk has raised $815 through several fundraising efforts for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The school hosted three events: Pink Out Day, Hat Day and annual Thanksgiving Dunking Fundraiser. Pink Out Day, which was held on Oct. 28, gave students and staff the chance to buy and wear pink ribbons in honor of someone who has had breast cancer. Hat Day was Nov. 18, when students could pay a dollar to wear a hat for the entire school day. Fundraising efforts culminated with the Dunking Fundraiser on Nov. 23. Prior to the event, students could purchase raffle tickets that cost 25 cents to dunk a teacher or 50 cents to dunk an administrator.
Distinguished Service nominees sought
The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club is seeking nominations from for its 37th annual Distinguished Service Awards. Recipients will be honored at the awards banquet, scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. March 20 at Heather Hill Country Club, 149 West Bacon St., Plainville. The banquet is open to the public by registration. There are five award categories: Outstanding Citizen, Outstanding Youth, Outstanding Public Employee, Outstanding Educator and Outstanding Senior Citizen. Some, but not all awards require that honorees be North Attleboro or Plainville residents. To access the nomination form, along with a full list of requirements for honorees, visit northattleboroplainvillerotary.org. Nominations must be completed and returned by Feb. 20 to 107 North Washington St., North Attleboro, MA, 02760. “One reason why I assumed the role as banquet chairperson 30 years ago (was) to keep this event going indefinitely,” said John Barone, a longtime member of the Rotary Club.
See ‘Top Gun’ at Mansfield library
Beginning next week, the Mansfield Public Library, in partnership with the Mansfield Council on Aging, is offering free movie showings to the public. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, stop by the library, 255 Hope St., for a showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. There will be light refreshments, provided by the Mansfield Council on Aging. Movies will be shown at 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. For more information, contact the Reference Department at 508-261-7480 ext. 3 or mansfieldref@sailsinc.org.